Uttarakhand HC Reviews Prosecution Sanction Against Former Corbett Director

The Uttarakhand High Court is reviewing a petition regarding the prosecution sanction against a former Corbett National Park director. The court has asked the CBI and the state government to respond by October 28, as the petitioner questions the legality and basis of the sanction related to allegations of illegal construction and logging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has initiated a review of the prosecution sanction against a former director of Corbett National Park. The petition, submitted by Indian Forest Service officer Rahul, challenges the sanction's legality. The court has demanded responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the state government by October 28.

During the proceedings, it was highlighted that the CBI is probing illicit construction and deforestation activities within the Kalagarh Tiger Reserve. Although the CBI's charge sheet did not name Rahul, the Supreme Court's intervention led to his inclusion subsequently.

The petitioner contests the state government's decision, arguing the sanction for prosecution lacks a legal foundation and is based predominantly on incomplete investigations or media reports. The next court session concerning this petition is scheduled for October 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

