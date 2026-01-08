Will write to Soren, Rahul over ‘flaws’ in PESA rules: J'khand Cong MLA

Jharkhand Congress legislator Rameshwar Oraon on Thursday said he would write to Chief Minister Hemant Soren and party leader Rahul Gandhi, highlighting "flaws" in PESA rules, which were recently implemented by the state government.

He claimed that some of the rules under the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act will "put the future of tribals in the dark", if not corrected at the earliest.

"Unfortunately, there is no mention of the customary laws, social and religious practices in the rules, which form the core in the Act. The flaw will cause a huge loss to the tribal communities. It is not in the interest of tribal people," Congress' Lohardaga MLA told PTI.

The Congress is a partner in the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand.

The PESA Act, recognising the rights of tribal communities in Scheduled Areas, was enacted in 1996. The state government notified the PESA rules on January 2, after cabinet approval on December 23, 2025.

Oraon also said he raised the issue before the Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju during a meeting on Wednesday.

"I told him if the flaw was not corrected, it may also impact the party, like the case in Chhattisgarh. The previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh made similar mistakes and the party had to face defeat," he said.

"I have also decided to write a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren and our party leader Rahul Gandhi in this regard, urging them to rectify the flaws," Oraon added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)