Tragic Love Proves Fatal: Young Man's Shocking Demise

A 20-year-old man named Krishna Kumar Pando from Chhattisgarh's Korba district allegedly took his life by consuming a poisonous substance to prove his love for his girlfriend upon her family's demand. Police are investigating claims by his relatives that the girlfriend's family coerced him into the act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 11-10-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 16:12 IST
A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, as a young man reportedly died after ingesting poison to prove his love. The shocking incident has raised questions against the involvement of his girlfriend's family.

Identified as Krishna Kumar Pando, the 20-year-old consumed poison on September 25 at his girlfriend's family home in Sonari. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on October 8.

Police are currently investigating allegations made by Pando's relatives that suggest coercion by the girl's family. A case has been registered as authorities probe deeper into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

