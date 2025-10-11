Macron's Diplomatic Mission to Egypt: A Quest for Peace in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron will embark on a diplomatic mission to Egypt on Monday, seeking to advance a peace initiative for the Gaza conflict. The Elysee Palace announced on Saturday that these discussions aim to implement a plan set forth by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The peace proposal, developed alongside Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, focuses on establishing a durable ceasefire, releasing hostages, and ensuring full humanitarian access to Gaza. Macron's visit will involve meetings with regional stakeholders to scrutinize the execution of this plan.

Furthermore, Macron is expected to reiterate France's dedication to a two-state solution, emphasizing it as a cornerstone for enduring peace, security, and regional reconstruction, according to the Elysee.

