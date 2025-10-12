Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Foiled: BSF Apprehends Smuggler with 20 kg Gold Biscuits at India-Bangladesh Border

BSF personnel from the 32 battalion apprehended a smuggler near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, seizing 20 kg gold biscuits worth Rs 2.82 crore. The operation was based on credible intelligence. The smuggler and the gold were handed over to authorities for legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-10-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 12:16 IST
Gold Smuggling Foiled: BSF Apprehends Smuggler with 20 kg Gold Biscuits at India-Bangladesh Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) achieved a significant success on Saturday by intercepting a smuggler carrying 20 kg of gold biscuits near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Acting on credible intelligence, BSF personnel from the 32 battalion stationed at Horandipur BOP were placed on high alert. Reports indicated an Indian national from the village of Muslimpara intended to smuggle gold from Bangladesh via the Horandipur area.

At dawn, the BSF team spotted a man lurking behind dense bamboo thickets. He was promptly surrounded and frisked, leading to the recovery of a plastic packet containing gold biscuits estimated at a market value of Rs 2.82 crore. The suspect and the gold were transferred to authorities for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Victory

Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Vic...

 Japan
3
Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025