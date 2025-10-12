Gold Smuggling Foiled: BSF Apprehends Smuggler with 20 kg Gold Biscuits at India-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) achieved a significant success on Saturday by intercepting a smuggler carrying 20 kg of gold biscuits near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Acting on credible intelligence, BSF personnel from the 32 battalion stationed at Horandipur BOP were placed on high alert. Reports indicated an Indian national from the village of Muslimpara intended to smuggle gold from Bangladesh via the Horandipur area.

At dawn, the BSF team spotted a man lurking behind dense bamboo thickets. He was promptly surrounded and frisked, leading to the recovery of a plastic packet containing gold biscuits estimated at a market value of Rs 2.82 crore. The suspect and the gold were transferred to authorities for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)