Breaking Barriers: Women in Canadian Skilled Trades Find Strength Online

Canada's skilled trades are facing a demographic challenge with massive retirements expected. While recruitment efforts focus on women, they remain underrepresented. These women face dual stigmas in the workplace, forcing them to rely on online communities for support. Better retention strategies are needed to sustain the workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:05 IST
Canada is bracing for a significant demographic shift, with around 700,000 skilled trades workers projected to retire between 2019 and 2028, creating a sizable workforce gap. The Ontario government has responded by investing CAD 2.6 million in Skills Ontario to boost interest and training in these fields.

Despite numerous recruitment initiatives, women remain vastly underrepresented in the skilled trades, constituting only 7.9% of workers. Factors extending beyond initial interest deter them, including a pervasive double stigma in the workplace. Women face devaluation of trades work and environments shaped by masculine norms.

While in-person support systems falter, many women find refuge online. Digital communities, particularly on Facebook and LinkedIn, provide crucial psychological safety and professional guidance. Asserting the importance of retention, these platforms validate experiences and offer solidarity, guiding women through career challenges in male-dominated trades.

