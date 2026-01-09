Left Menu

Canadian PM Carney and Brazilian President Lula discuss Venezuela

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2026 04:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 04:40 IST
Canadian PM Carney and Brazilian President Lula discuss Venezuela
  • Country:
  • United States

Canadian Prime ‌Minister Mark Carney spoke to Brazilian ⁠President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday ​about the situation ‍in Venezuela, Carney's office said, adding they affirmed ⁠support ‌for ⁠a "peaceful, negotiated, and Venezuelan-led transition ‍process."

The U.S. military ​seized ousted Venezuelan leader ⁠Nicolas Maduro and his wife ⁠from Venezuela in a raid and ⁠the two were brought to ⁠New ‌York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-US oversight of Venezuela may last years, Trump tells NYT

UPDATE 2-US oversight of Venezuela may last years, Trump tells NYT

 Global
2
Tanker that had left Venezuela in flotilla is now anchored off Colombia, Tankertrackers.com says

Tanker that had left Venezuela in flotilla is now anchored off Colombia, Tan...

 United States
3
UPDATE 1-Trump says Venezuela does not give China a Taiwan precedent, but 'it's up to' Xi

UPDATE 1-Trump says Venezuela does not give China a Taiwan precedent, but 'i...

 Global
4
UPDATE 3-US federal workforce drops to lowest level in at least a decade

UPDATE 3-US federal workforce drops to lowest level in at least a decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026