Canadian PM Carney and Brazilian President Lula discuss Venezuela
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2026 04:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 04:40 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday about the situation in Venezuela, Carney's office said, adding they affirmed support for a "peaceful, negotiated, and Venezuelan-led transition process."
The U.S. military seized ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife from Venezuela in a raid and the two were brought to New York.
