Delhi Prepares for Diwali with Tightened Security Measures

The Delhi Police have ramped up security across the capital before Diwali, focusing on markets, temples, and crowded locales to ensure public safety and order, officials stated on Sunday.

Over 20,000 police and paramilitary members have been deployed citywide, complete with CCTV, dog squads, and anti-drone technology, alongside emergency services positioned at key sites for prompt incident responses.

Senior officers conducted widespread patrols over the weekend, with Commissioner Satish Golcha reviewing security at pivotal points, supported by coordinated efforts between traffic and local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)