PM Modi Meets Canadian Foreign Minister to Strengthen Bilateral Partnership

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Ms. Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, in New Delhi today, reaffirming India’s commitment to deepening its strategic and economic partnership with Canada. The meeting underscored mutual efforts to re-energize the India–Canada bilateral relationship through enhanced cooperation in trade, energy, technology, agriculture, and people-to-people connections.

Prime Minister Modi warmly welcomed Foreign Minister Anand and expressed confidence that her visit would “impart new momentum to India–Canada ties”, especially in light of evolving global challenges and opportunities for collaboration in key sectors.

Strengthening Political and Economic Engagement

During the discussions, both sides reviewed progress across various dimensions of the bilateral relationship. Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s strong economic fundamentals and the expanding opportunities for foreign investment in manufacturing, clean energy, and digital innovation.

He emphasized that Canada remains a trusted partner in India’s growth story, particularly in sectors such as energy cooperation, agriculture, and education. The Prime Minister noted that India and Canada share democratic values, pluralistic traditions, and a common commitment to global peace and prosperity, forming a natural foundation for closer engagement.

Trade, Investment, and Technology as Growth Pillars

The two leaders discussed ways to revitalize trade and investment flows between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi pointed out that Canada’s expertise in technology, artificial intelligence, and sustainable infrastructure aligns well with India’s priorities under initiatives like ‘Make in India’, ‘Digital India’, and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Both sides acknowledged the importance of resuming dialogue on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (BIPPA) to unlock the full potential of economic cooperation.

They also explored avenues for collaboration in the critical minerals and renewable energy sectors, where Canada’s vast natural resources and India’s growing green technology base can complement each other.

“Our partnership can contribute not only to our mutual prosperity but also to a more resilient and sustainable global economy,” Prime Minister Modi noted.

Shared Vision in Energy, Climate, and Agriculture

Prime Minister Modi and Minister Anand discussed the growing need for energy diversification and climate resilience. They recognized that India and Canada, both being signatories to the Paris Agreement, share a vision for a cleaner and more sustainable planet.

Canada’s experience in hydropower, nuclear energy, and clean hydrogen was seen as complementary to India’s ambitious energy transition goals. The leaders also exchanged views on collaboration in agricultural research, food security, and supply chain resilience, given both countries’ strong agricultural sectors and the large Indian diaspora involved in Canada’s agribusiness industry.

Enhancing People-to-People and Educational Links

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the vibrant Indian community in Canada, which serves as a bridge of friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations. With over 1.6 million people of Indian origin living in Canada, and tens of thousands of Indian students enrolled in Canadian universities, people-to-people ties remain a cornerstone of bilateral relations.

Both leaders expressed their intention to further enhance educational partnerships, cultural exchanges, and mobility of skilled professionals. They also discussed promoting tourism and streamlining visa procedures to facilitate greater ease of travel between the two countries.

Global and Strategic Cooperation

Beyond bilateral matters, the two leaders exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments, including cooperation within multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, G20, and the Indo-Pacific forums.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of democratic nations working together to uphold a free, open, and rules-based international order, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. Both sides expressed their shared commitment to peace, stability, and sustainable development across the global south.

Continued Diplomatic Engagement

Prime Minister Modi recalled his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during the G7 Summit in June 2025, describing it as “extremely productive and forward-looking”. He reaffirmed India’s readiness to continue constructive engagement with Canada’s leadership to advance shared priorities.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his warm wishes to Prime Minister Mark Carney and expressed eagerness for their upcoming interactions in multilateral and bilateral forums.

A Renewed Era of Partnership

The visit of Foreign Minister Anita Anand marks an important milestone in the recalibration of India–Canada relations, which are poised for renewed growth based on mutual respect, economic synergy, and shared democratic values.

As both countries navigate complex global challenges—ranging from climate change to technology-driven transformation—their strengthened collaboration is expected to contribute significantly to regional stability and global innovation.

With the foundation of trust, shared values, and strong diaspora ties, India and Canada are set to embark on a new chapter of cooperation focused on progress, inclusivity, and global partnership.