Maulana Settles Decades-Old Loan Amidst Legal Proceedings

Maulana Tauqeer Raza, detained for involvement in Bareilly violence, repaid a nearly 30-year-old cooperative loan. The loan, taken in 1997 for fertilizer purchase, remained unsettled until Raza's legal issues prompted a financial records review. The debt, totaling Rs 30,522 with interest, was cleared by his representative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:01 IST
In a recent turn of events, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who is currently held in Fatehgarh Central Jail, addressed an old financial obligation amidst ongoing legal challenges. He repaid a nearly three-decade-old loan connected to fertilizer purchase to a Budaun district cooperative society.

The loan, amounting to Rs 5,055, dated back to 1997 and had accumulated over Rs 24,013 in interest. The outstanding debt came to light during a review of Raza's financial records following his arrest linked to the September 26 Bareilly violence.

Initiated by a local recovery notice, Raza's representative, Shah Nawaz Khan, settled the full amount of Rs 30,522 at the District Cooperative Bank in Budaun, bringing closure to the long-standing financial dispute.

