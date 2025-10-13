Maulana Settles Decades-Old Loan Amidst Legal Proceedings

In a recent turn of events, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who is currently held in Fatehgarh Central Jail, addressed an old financial obligation amidst ongoing legal challenges. He repaid a nearly three-decade-old loan connected to fertilizer purchase to a Budaun district cooperative society.

The loan, amounting to Rs 5,055, dated back to 1997 and had accumulated over Rs 24,013 in interest. The outstanding debt came to light during a review of Raza's financial records following his arrest linked to the September 26 Bareilly violence.

Initiated by a local recovery notice, Raza's representative, Shah Nawaz Khan, settled the full amount of Rs 30,522 at the District Cooperative Bank in Budaun, bringing closure to the long-standing financial dispute.

