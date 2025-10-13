Major Ganja Seizure in Punjab: DRI's Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully intercepted a major drug trafficking operation, recovering 187 kg of ganja from two vehicles in Punjab's Patiala.

This operation stemmed from specific intelligence that led officials to the Shambhu Border Toll on GT Road, where they stopped the suspect cars.

Upon searching the vehicles, officials uncovered 111 packets of cannabis, carefully concealed in special floor cavities. Five suspects were apprehended, and investigations into the drug smuggling operation continue to deepen.

(With inputs from agencies.)