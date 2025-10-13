Left Menu

Crime Wave Shakes Bhubaneswar: A Day of Lawlessness and Tragedy

Bhubaneswar was rocked by multiple crimes in a single day, including a murder of an AIIMS lab attendant and an attack on a President award-winning teacher. Opposition parties slammed the BJP government for worsening law and order. Investigations are underway, with several detentions made.

Bhubaneswar experienced a shocking wave of crime on a single day, with incidents including the murder of an AIIMS lab worker and an attack on a President award-winning teacher. This has sparked political backlash, with opposition parties slamming the BJP-led government over the deteriorating law and order situation.

The day began with the murder of Sudhanshu Khuntia, a laboratory attendant at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, who was gunned down en route to his workplace. Police suspect a past rivalry and have detained three individuals as investigations continue. Separately, Dwiti Chandra Sahu, a respected educator, was assaulted near the railway station, suffering severe injuries.

Additional crimes included a suspected murder at a construction site and a temple theft, further fueling criticism of the state's administration and its handling of law and order. Opposition leaders are demanding accountability and immediate action to ensure public safety.

