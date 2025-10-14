Left Menu

Unseen Diplomacy: Prabowo's Request to Meet Eric Trump

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto requested a meeting with Eric Trump during a recorded conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump at a summit in Egypt. The discussion, overheard via a live microphone, revealed connections between the Trump Organization and Indonesian business interests, particularly involving long-time partner Hary Tanoesoedibjo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:27 IST
Unseen Diplomacy: Prabowo's Request to Meet Eric Trump
Prabowo Subianto

In an unintentional unveiling of private diplomacy, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto asked U.S. President Donald Trump if he could meet with Eric Trump during a conversation recorded unbeknownst to them at a summit in Egypt. The casual dialogue, captured by a live microphone, occurred after President Trump's address at a Gaza-focused assembly in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The encounter has drawn attention due to the connections it reveals between the Trump Organization and Indonesian business ventures. Both presidents were discussing matters possibly tied to the company, though specifics remain undisclosed. Prabowo mentioned a region suffering from security concerns and then directly requested a meeting with Eric Trump, to which President Trump responded positively.

The dialogue also referenced Hary Tanoesoedibjo, a known business partner of the Trump Organization. Tanoesoedibjo is linked to several ventures in Indonesia, including integrated and luxury resort developments with the Trump Organization. These projects, however, have faced delays, largely due to environmental regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

 India
2
Empowerment Loans: Boosting Women Entrepreneurs in Delhi

Empowerment Loans: Boosting Women Entrepreneurs in Delhi

 India
3
Patel Retail Opens 47th Store, Expands in Mumbai Region

Patel Retail Opens 47th Store, Expands in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Controversial Event at TISS Sparks Legal Action Against Students

Controversial Event at TISS Sparks Legal Action Against Students

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025