Unseen Diplomacy: Prabowo's Request to Meet Eric Trump

In an unintentional unveiling of private diplomacy, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto asked U.S. President Donald Trump if he could meet with Eric Trump during a conversation recorded unbeknownst to them at a summit in Egypt. The casual dialogue, captured by a live microphone, occurred after President Trump's address at a Gaza-focused assembly in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The encounter has drawn attention due to the connections it reveals between the Trump Organization and Indonesian business ventures. Both presidents were discussing matters possibly tied to the company, though specifics remain undisclosed. Prabowo mentioned a region suffering from security concerns and then directly requested a meeting with Eric Trump, to which President Trump responded positively.

The dialogue also referenced Hary Tanoesoedibjo, a known business partner of the Trump Organization. Tanoesoedibjo is linked to several ventures in Indonesia, including integrated and luxury resort developments with the Trump Organization. These projects, however, have faced delays, largely due to environmental regulations.

