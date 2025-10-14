Left Menu

Mumbai Housing Feud: Defamation Charges Over Email Remarks

In Mumbai, a housing society secretary is facing legal action for allegedly defaming a female resident through email. The woman's husband, a financial consultant, lodged the complaint, highlighting ongoing disputes with the secretary. Police have registered a case citing defamation and online harassment laws.

Updated: 14-10-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:46 IST
  • India

The Mumbai police have registered a case against a housing society secretary for allegedly making defamatory remarks about a female resident in a group email, officials revealed on Monday.

The complaint was filed by the woman's husband, a 41-year-old financial consultant, residing in the Thakur Village area of Kandivali. He is actively involved in society matters and has had frequent disagreements with the secretary over administrative issues, according to an official from Samta Nagar police station. These disagreements escalated, resulting in repeated verbal altercations.

On October 10, in preparation for a managing committee meeting on October 17, the financial consultant emailed discussion points to the society's official email address. The secretary's response, allegedly containing defamatory remarks about the man's wife, was sent to all committee members. This prompted the husband to file a complaint, leading to legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

