RSS Leaders Convene for Strategic Planning Ahead of Centenary

Senior functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are set to engage in detailed discussions on current issues and strategic planning for future initiatives during their upcoming national executive meeting in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, scheduled from October 30.

The meeting will focus on topics highlighted in the RSS chief's Vijayadashmi speech and will review preparations for the centenary year events at the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM). RSS officials, including chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, will participate.

The RSS recently began its centenary celebrations with the Vijayadashmi festival, featuring special events countrywide. The upcoming discussions will encompass reports on regional centenary festivities and address pressing national and social challenges, with a particular emphasis on achieving organizational goals by the next Vijayadashmi.

(With inputs from agencies.)