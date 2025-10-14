Challenging Retrieval Amidst War's Aftermath: The ICRC's Task

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has acknowledged the immense challenge of recovering the remains of hostages and detainees lost in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The organization cited the complex issues involved in locating bodies amid the heavily damaged areas of Gaza.

ICRC spokesperson Christian Cardon emphasized the magnitude of the task, noting that recovering the deceased poses a far greater challenge than negotiating the release of living captives. The difficulties are compounded by the chaos and devastation resulting from the conflict.

The process could extend over several days or even weeks, with the somber reality that some bodies might never be found. The ICRC's mission underscores the extensive humanitarian challenges faced in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)