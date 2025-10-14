Left Menu

Challenging Retrieval Amidst War's Aftermath: The ICRC's Task

The International Committee of the Red Cross is facing a daunting task in retrieving the remains of hostages and detainees killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict. The effort presents significant challenges due to the chaotic and dangerous conditions in Gaza, with potential delays of days to weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:54 IST
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has acknowledged the immense challenge of recovering the remains of hostages and detainees lost in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The organization cited the complex issues involved in locating bodies amid the heavily damaged areas of Gaza.

ICRC spokesperson Christian Cardon emphasized the magnitude of the task, noting that recovering the deceased poses a far greater challenge than negotiating the release of living captives. The difficulties are compounded by the chaos and devastation resulting from the conflict.

The process could extend over several days or even weeks, with the somber reality that some bodies might never be found. The ICRC's mission underscores the extensive humanitarian challenges faced in conflict zones.

