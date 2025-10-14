From Billionaire to Courtroom: Rene Benko Faces Trial in Signa Collapse

Rene Benko, once a towering figure in the business world, faces a legal battle as he goes on trial connected to the fall of his property empire, Signa. The former billionaire is charged with insolvency-related fraud amidst an investigation following Signa's collapse, a casualty of Europe's property downturn.

Making his first public appearance since his January arrest, Benko pleaded not guilty. Despite acknowledging he currently lacks income, Benko resisted disclosing details about his assets. The trial will resume Wednesday, with witnesses expected to testify and bring further insights into the matters at hand.

The charges this week alone could see Benko serve up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Prosecutors argue that Benko attempted to keep €660,000 out of creditors' reach, including questionable rental payments and a gift to his mother. As allegations of asset concealment mount, the collapse of Signa remains Austria's largest bankruptcy since World War II.

