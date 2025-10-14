Truck Driver Arrested for Heinous Crime in Jharkhand

A truck driver from Bihar has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing a 39-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The brutal incident reportedly took place on October 11 near Chaingada village, under the jurisdiction of Bhadainagar police station, where authorities found the victim's body close to a state highway.

Police Superintendent Ajay Kumar confirmed the arrest of the driver, who hails from Bihar's Gaya district, in the Khalari area of Ranchi, shortly after a comprehensive manhunt involving 15 police teams was launched. The investigation is ongoing after the accused's confession.

