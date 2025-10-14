Left Menu

IPS Officer O P Singh: Pioneering Crowd Engineering & Anti-Narcotics Initiatives

O P Singh, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has assumed the role of Haryana's DGP temporarily. Known for diverse roles like author and podcaster, Singh has made significant strides in law enforcement, particularly in anti-narcotics and community engagement, proposing the innovative 'crowd engineering' approach.

O P Singh, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has temporarily taken on the charge as Haryana's DGP after Shatrujeet Kapur was placed on leave. Singh, noted for his diverse roles including author and podcaster, leads initiatives in law enforcement modernisation and national capacity building, enhancing community resilience.

Singh's tenure is marked by significant efforts in combating narcotics as the head of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau. He leverages human and technological intelligence to streamline anti-drug operations. Singh has devised the innovative 'crowd engineering' approach, considering crowds as potential expressions of social energy instead of issues to be controlled.

A proponent of youth engagement, Singh has introduced various initiatives, such as a sports scholarship program and a podcast series, connecting the public with frontline enforcement narratives. His newest book argues for evolving traditional crowd control methods into 'crowd engineering', channeling collective behavior towards social trust and legitimacy.

