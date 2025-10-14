From Real Estate to Crime: The Tale of Prince Chauhan

A 30-year-old former property dealer, now infamous as a criminal figure, has been apprehended in connection with a murder and injury case in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, authorities announced on Tuesday. Prince Chauhan, already wanted for multiple offenses, has been implicated in last year's shooting incident.

The October episode reportedly involved Chauhan and his associates targeting Nasir Pehalwan and his relatives after a disagreement, resulting in bullet injuries to Shahrukh and Naushad, with Naushad ultimately succumbing to his wounds. Chauhan had evaded capture since the event, while four accomplices were previously detained.

Authorities note that Chauhan faces proclamations related to separate 2020 cases, including murder and armed robbery. During police interrogation, he admitted to leading a gang engaged in violent rivalries. Before his criminal endeavors, Chauhan was a B.Com graduate turned property dealer.