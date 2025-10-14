Building a Unified Front: Collaborative Framework for UN Peacekeeping

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi has called for the development of a robust and responsive framework to support UN peacekeeping missions, integrating advanced technologies to meet modern challenges.

Speaking at a conference with representatives from 32 troop-contributing nations, he highlighted issues from non-state actors and disinformation to hybrid warfare affecting global peacekeeping efforts.

Gen Dwivedi stressed the need for a collaborative approach, emphasizing joint training, effective resource management, and the harmonization of operational doctrines to strengthen mission responses worldwide.