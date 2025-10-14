High-Profile Allegations: Former MP's Son Faces Legal Battle
Brijeshwar Kashyap, son of a former Shimla MP, has been charged with sexual intercourse under false promise of marriage and criminal intimidation. The charges follow a complaint by a woman who discovered he was already married. Solan Police have confirmed the case, invoking relevant legal sections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Brijeshwar Kashyap, son of a former MP from Shimla, is embroiled in legal trouble after being charged with sexual intercourse under false pretenses and criminal intimidation.
The accusations followed a complaint from a woman who alleged that Brijeshwar promised marriage but was already married. The police have taken action based on her statements.
Solan Police confirmed the charges have been filed under BNS sections 69 and 351 against Kashyap. Meanwhile, another high-profile arrest occurred involving Ram Kumar Bindal, accused of rape under pretenses of a medical examination.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J&K Politician's Quest for Assembly Participation Amid Legal Battle
Legal Battle Set Over Deadly Collision Near D.C.
Legal Battle Over Sunjay Kapur's Will: Feminine Pronouns Spark Controversy
Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Sparks Legal Battle
Underage Marriage Scandal Unveiled in Maharashtra