High-Profile Allegations: Former MP's Son Faces Legal Battle

Brijeshwar Kashyap, son of a former MP from Shimla, is embroiled in legal trouble after being charged with sexual intercourse under false pretenses and criminal intimidation.

The accusations followed a complaint from a woman who alleged that Brijeshwar promised marriage but was already married. The police have taken action based on her statements.

Solan Police confirmed the charges have been filed under BNS sections 69 and 351 against Kashyap. Meanwhile, another high-profile arrest occurred involving Ram Kumar Bindal, accused of rape under pretenses of a medical examination.