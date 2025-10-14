Tragedy at the Canal: Woman Arrested for Infanticide

A disturbing incident unfolded on Tuesday when a woman was arrested for allegedly killing her newborn daughter. The accused, Shehnaz, reportedly attempted to discard the body in a canal, raising alarms among locals, police sources revealed.

The situation came to light as residents of Jamoli village noticed Shehnaz acting suspiciously near the Babuganj canal. Concerned, they interrupted her attempt to dispose of the body and promptly alerted the nearby Dwarkaganj police outpost.

Upon arrival, police discovered the body of the newborn in a bag. The infant was rushed to Government Medical College, Sultanpur, but was sadly pronounced dead. Investigations are underway, and Shehnaz remains in custody as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)