Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Orders Protest Approval in Durgapur

The Calcutta High Court instructed the Durgapur police to allow a BJP demonstration protesting a medical student's gang rape. The court urged action upon the petitioner submitting the NOC. Six arrests have been made in the incident that occurred on October 10 in Durgapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:34 IST
Calcutta High Court Orders Protest Approval in Durgapur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the Durgapur police to permit the BJP to stage a protest outside the Asansol Durgapur Development Authority office. The demonstration aims to protest the alleged gang rape of a medical student.

The petitioner requested the court mandate the West Bengal police to allow the protest from 6 am to 6 pm daily until October 19, citing an already granted NOC. However, the police have yet to issue the required permission.

Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) concluded the hearing by instructing the police to comply once the petitioner submits the NOC copy to the Durgapur police station. The incident, occurring on October 10, has led to six arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

 Global
2
Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

 Qatar
3
Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

 United States
4
Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

 Peru

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025