Calcutta High Court Orders Protest Approval in Durgapur
The Calcutta High Court instructed the Durgapur police to allow a BJP demonstration protesting a medical student's gang rape. The court urged action upon the petitioner submitting the NOC. Six arrests have been made in the incident that occurred on October 10 in Durgapur.
In a significant move, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the Durgapur police to permit the BJP to stage a protest outside the Asansol Durgapur Development Authority office. The demonstration aims to protest the alleged gang rape of a medical student.
The petitioner requested the court mandate the West Bengal police to allow the protest from 6 am to 6 pm daily until October 19, citing an already granted NOC. However, the police have yet to issue the required permission.
Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) concluded the hearing by instructing the police to comply once the petitioner submits the NOC copy to the Durgapur police station. The incident, occurring on October 10, has led to six arrests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
