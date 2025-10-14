Left Menu

Delhi's Construction Workers Welfare Board Overhauled to Root Out 'Ghost' Beneficiaries

The Delhi government has reconstituted its Construction Workers Welfare Board to eliminate non-existent workers and include genuine ones. Headed by Labour Minister Kapil Mishra, the board aims to expand registrations and ensure funds are used effectively for workers' welfare. The Anti-Corruption Branch is investigating previous fund disbursements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has revamped its Construction Workers Welfare Board with an aim to eliminate 'ghost' registrations and bring genuine beneficiaries to the forefront, authorities revealed on Tuesday. Headed by Labour Minister Kapil Mishra, the new board seeks to optimize fund utilization for workers.

As per a notification released on Monday, the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has been overhauled by the lieutenant governor for a three-year tenure. Members include representatives from both the Central and Delhi governments, along with other board officials.

Mishra highlighted that the board will focus on scrutinizing existing registrations to detect any illegal beneficiaries. Fresh registrations will be initiated to ensure real construction workers benefit from government welfare schemes, projecting an increase from 12 lakh to 15 lakh registered workers by year-end. Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Branch is investigating claims of previous illegal fund disbursements reaching Rs 900 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

