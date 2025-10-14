Left Menu

O P Singh Takes Charge Amid Turbulence in Haryana Police Leadership

O P Singh, a senior IPS officer, assumed additional charge as DGP Haryana, following Shatrujeet Kapur's leave during an investigation into Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide. Singh, during his surprise visit to Sector 7 Police Station in Panchkula, emphasized improving police operations and meeting public expectations.

Updated: 14-10-2025 23:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected move, veteran IPS officer O P Singh arrived unannounced at Panchkula's Sector 7 Police Station, taking interim command as Haryana's Director General of Police. This decision follows Shatrujeet Kapur being sent on leave amidst ongoing investigations.

Singh, already overseeing key roles within Haryana's police system, used his impromptu visit to demand efficiency and cleanliness from station personnel. Addressing the state's police ranks through wireless communication, he underlined the significance of their relentless service in safeguarding citizens.

The shift in leadership emerges against a backdrop of controversy after IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's death, prompting high-level exchanges and scrutiny within the department. With expectations from both public and government running high, Singh is tasked with navigating these challenges while fortifying the commitment to law enforcement integrity.

