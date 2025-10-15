Left Menu

Border Tension: Intense Clashes Erupt Between Pakistani Forces and Afghan Taliban

Clashes between Pakistani security forces and Afghan Taliban erupted along the Kurram district border. State media reported intense exchanges, resulting in significant damage to Taliban posts. Pakistan highlighted security concerns amid ongoing tensions and allegations of Afghan territory being used for cross-border attacks. Kabul denies such claims, escalating diplomatic friction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 15-10-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 01:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Pakistan

Intense clashes erupted between Pakistani security forces and the Afghan Taliban late Tuesday night along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, as per state media reports.

The state broadcaster PTV News reported that the Afghan Taliban initiated unprovoked fire, which was met with a full-force response from the Pakistani Army. Reports indicated that Taliban defensive positions sustained substantial damage, including the destruction of at least one tank. The Taliban fighters reportedly abandoned their positions following the heavy exchange.

PTV News further revealed that subsequent operations led to the destruction of additional Taliban posts and a significant tank position. Pakistani authorities confirmed the elimination of a key commander within the group labeled Fitna al-Khawarij. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Foreign Office, represented by Ambassador Amna Baloch, briefed foreign diplomats on the recent tensions and emphasized the nation's resolve to safeguard its borders and maintain national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

