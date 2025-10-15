Media Standoff: Press Rejects New Pentagon Information Restrictions

Over 30 news organizations have refused to sign a new Pentagon policy, citing concerns that it hinders press freedom. The policy introduces new rules on press access, which could lead reporters to be labeled as security risks and have their press badges revoked.

Major media outlets like Reuters, The New York Times, and CNN objected, arguing the policy imposes unprecedented restrictions on journalism crucial for public awareness of military affairs. The policy describes requirements as 'common sense,' stressing national security. Critics, however, emphasize the transparency needed when covering taxpayer-funded military operations.

The Pentagon Press Association, representing over 100 organizations, called for reconsideration, highlighting the potential gag effect on employees and retaliation against reporters. Despite the Pentagon's assurance of First Amendment protection, the policy poses concerns over press freedoms, stirring a tense debate on the balance between security and journalistic integrity.

