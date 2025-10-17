Left Menu

Punjab AGTF arrests gangster linked to foreign-based criminal from Amritsar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 22:48 IST
In a joint operation with Amritsar Rural police, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police has arrested a gangster linked to a foreign-based criminal after a brief exchange of fire, officials said on Friday.

Jasvir Singh alias Lalla was a key associate of foreign-based gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

Police also recovered one foreign-made .30 calibre pistol and eight live cartridges from Jasvir Singh's possession, the DGP said.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that foreign-based handlers were directing Jasvir Singh to target their rival gang members, Yadav said.

Promod Ban, Additional DGP, AGTF, said Jasvir Singh was wanted for the murder of Parminderdeep Singh alias Prince in July 2024, besides being involved in an attack on police in February 2025, in which an officer was injured.

Sharing details, Sandeep Goel, Assistant Inspector General, AGTF, said that acting on a tip-off, police intercepted Jasvir Singh at Wadala Bhitewind village in Amritsar district.

The accused resorted to indiscriminate firing on police in order to escape but was overpowered after a brief exchange of fire, Goel said.

The accused gangster was a key shooter for Harpreet Singh, who has fled abroad, the officer said.

Amritsar Rural SSP, Maninder Singh, said the accused was named in a number of criminal cases, including for murder, attempt to murder, and under the Arms Act.

