Blaze at firecracker stall in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A fire broke out at a firecracker stall in the Bhangi Choe area here on Saturday evening. No one was injured in the incident, police said. The Bhangi Choe area is an officially designated spot for sale of firecrackers.

The blaze occurred when repair of electric wires at the place led to sparks, which fell on firecrackers, they said.

Station House Officer (City) Sub-Inspector Kiran Singh said a fire tender, already deployed at the spot as a precaution, promptly brought the fire under control, averting a major mishap.

