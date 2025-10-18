Pune civic body transfers senior official, suspends 3 staffers over poor sanitation

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday suspended three employees and transferred an assistant commissioner-rank officer, citing poor sanitation, garbage-strewn roads and inadequate cleanliness measures, officials said.

PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the action was taken after he inspected the Shewalwadi and Manjari areas of the city.

"During my visit, the locals complained of various civic issues. I found that the drainage chambers were open and posed dangers to commuters and motorists, besides health hazards. Overall, cleanliness arrangements were also not up to the mark. Besides sanitation, the road condition in the area was also deplorable as there were potholes on the road," Ram told PTI.

As part of immediate action, Balasaheb Dhawale Patil, assistant commissioner of the Hadapsar ward office, was transferred, and Executive Engineer Ravi Khandare was appointed in his place, said the civic chief.

"Additionally, a junior engineer from the drainage department, a health inspector from the solid waste management department, and a mukadam were suspended for unsatisfactory performance," he said.

During an inspection in Wagholi under the Nagar Road ward office two days ago, Ram had transferred Assistant Commissioner Sheetal Wakde, Deputy Engineer Vinayak Shinde and PMC employee Ganesh Puram over inaction related to drainage and encroachment issues.

"The administration must work efficiently, and any sort of dereliction of duty will not be tolerated. Action will be taken against encroachments, and officials must respond promptly to citizens' complaints. Strict action will follow if employees continue to show laxity," he said.

