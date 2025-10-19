Man held for stealing gold ornaments from temple in J-K’s Reasi
A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from the idol inside a temple in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. Shakti Kumar Verma, a resident of Garhi village of Udhampur, was arrested and 30 grams of stolen gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 3 lakhs were recovered from his possession, a police spokesman said. He said the theft in the temple located in the main market in Katra had taken place on October 15 and accordingly, police registered a case and started investigation to bring the culprit to book.
