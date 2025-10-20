Left Menu

Daring Night Standoffs: Police Capture Four Notorious Criminals in Pratapgarh

Four alleged criminals were apprehended following separate gunfights with police in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. In two late-night confrontations, law enforcement seized weapons and arrested key suspects, including Zainul Abedin and his accomplice Amit Singh. Both incidents resulted in hospitalizations and initiated legal proceedings.

In a dramatic turn of events, four alleged criminals were apprehended by police in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, following two separate late-night encounters, according to authorities.

The first incident unfolded near Pir Baba Rampur Bantri, within the jurisdiction of Mandhata police, as officers tried to stop a suspicious vehicle. The suspects reportedly opened fire, triggering a shootout that left Zainul Abedin, a known offender, wounded. He and Amit Singh were arrested, while five others fled.

A second confrontation occurred near Khukhri Ka Purwa in Raniganj, resulting in injuries to Mohammad Haseeb and Sunil. Police confiscated .315-bore pistols and ammunition from both scenes. Investigations and legal proceedings are actively ongoing.

