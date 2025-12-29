Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

In a significant escalation of operations against the Islamic State, three Turkish police officers and six militants were killed in a gunfight in northwest Turkey on Monday. The incident underscores ongoing efforts to neutralize IS threats within and beyond Turkey's borders.

According to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, the clash occurred during a raid in Yalova, a coastal town. Authorities targeted more than 100 locations across the nation, arresting 115 individuals suspected of planning attacks amid the holiday season.

Turkey remains vigilant against IS, as evidenced by its increased operations and recent developments like U.S. military strikes in Nigeria and retaliatory actions in Syria. The latest operation highlights Turkey's persistent battle against terrorism dating back to brutal attacks from 2015-2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)