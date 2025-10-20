Tragic Death of Bus Driver Exposes Dark Side of Italian Fan Culture

A bus driver tragically lost his life after stones were hurled at a vehicle transporting fans from a basketball match in central Italy, underscoring a troubling shift in sports violence typically linked to soccer. The incident involved a bus carrying Pistoia fans following a Serie A2 game against SRS Sebastiani Rieti.

As reported by the Italian daily La Nazione, stones and bricks struck the bus near Rieti, with one projectile breaking through the windscreen, ultimately leading to the driver's death despite resuscitation efforts. The perpetrators' identities remain unknown, fueling further speculation over fan-related violence across Italy.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the event as a "terrible" act of violence, while Federbasket President Gianni Petrucci labeled the attackers "criminals" and "murderers." Such incidents mirror ongoing security concerns in Italian sports, widely associated with soccer, following injuries to police and a fatal stabbing in recent matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)