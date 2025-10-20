Switzerland and EU Revamp Financial Taxation Pact
Switzerland and the European Union have updated their financial taxation agreement to include value-added tax collections and withholding tax exemptions for dividends, interest, and royalties among related entities, as per the Swiss government's statement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:52 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Switzerland and the European Union have reached a significant update to their financial taxation agreement. This revised pact, announced by the Swiss government, now incorporates the exchange of information on value-added taxes.
The refreshed agreement also introduces changes related to withholding tax exemptions. These exemptions pertain to payments of dividends, interest, and royalties among related entities.
The announcement underscores the commitment of both parties to adapt their financial cooperation to evolving fiscal landscapes and regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Excessive indulgence of govt in narrow political interests hurting public interest: Mayawati
Trade talks on in cordial atmosphere with US; farmer, MSME interest will be protected: Goyal
Himachal govt committed to protect interests of HRTC staff, pensioners: Deputy CM
Trade talks are on in cordial atmosphere with US; farmer, MSME interest will be protected: Goyal
Several countries showing interest in buying LCA Mark 1A aircraft: HAL Chairman DK Sunil