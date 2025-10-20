Left Menu

Switzerland and EU Revamp Financial Taxation Pact

Switzerland and the European Union have updated their financial taxation agreement to include value-added tax collections and withholding tax exemptions for dividends, interest, and royalties among related entities, as per the Swiss government's statement.

Switzerland and the European Union have reached a significant update to their financial taxation agreement. This revised pact, announced by the Swiss government, now incorporates the exchange of information on value-added taxes.

The refreshed agreement also introduces changes related to withholding tax exemptions. These exemptions pertain to payments of dividends, interest, and royalties among related entities.

The announcement underscores the commitment of both parties to adapt their financial cooperation to evolving fiscal landscapes and regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

