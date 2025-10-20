Jammu Police Promotions Illuminate Diwali with New Hopes

On Monday, the Jammu Police announced the promotion of 1,520 personnel across various ranks during the Diwali festivities. This initiative, led by Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti, symbolizes not only career progression but also institutional recognition of service and dedication.

The newly promoted cadre includes 10 assistant sub-inspectors who have been elevated to sub-inspectors, four head constables promoted to assistant sub-inspectors, 874 selection grade constables elevated to head constables, and 632 constables promoted to selection grade constables.

IGP Tuti emphasized the importance of such promotions in motivating personnel to perform with diligence and civic responsibility. He encouraged officers to maintain excellence, thereby enhancing both the safety of the community and the prestige of the Jammu Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)