Mystery Surrounds Decomposed Body Found in Delhi

In a grim discovery, police unearthed the decomposed body of a 50-year-old woman from northeast Delhi's Yamuna Khadar area on Thursday. Officials reported the body had been lying in a low-lying area, possibly submerged during last month's floods.

The woman's remains have been moved to GTB Hospital for a postmortem examination. Forensic teams have also been dispatched to the scene to collect essential samples, as police strive to piece together the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise.

Identified as a resident of the Shastri Park area, the deceased's cause of death remains unknown pending an autopsy report. Authorities are actively investigating all possible leads in this unsettling case.

