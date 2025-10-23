Left Menu

Violence Erupts Amid Shutdown in Tripura Over Tiprasa Accord

In Tripura's Dhalai district, a shutdown called by Tripura Civil Society turned violent, injuring ten people, including three government officers. The bandh, demanding the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, led to prohibitory orders. Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the violence, urging strict action against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 23-10-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 23:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking escalation of tension, ten individuals, comprising three government officers, sustained injuries during a violent shutdown initiated by the newly-formed Tripura Civil Society in Dhalai district. The unrest prompted the imposition of prohibitory orders to maintain order, according to officials.

The 24-hour bandh, demanding the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord and stricter immigration controls, sparked chaos in Santinagar Market, Kamalpur. Violence ensued when shopkeepers attempted to open their stores, resulting in attacks by bandh supporters wielding lathis and throwing stones indiscriminately, as per Tripura Police spokesperson Rajdeep Deb.

Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the violence, urging swift governmental action. Despite the disruptions, the bandh saw significant support in the hills, while the plains experienced lesser impact. Train services faced temporary halts due to blocked tracks, though some routes remained operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)

