Violence Erupts Amid Shutdown in Tripura Over Tiprasa Accord

In a striking escalation of tension, ten individuals, comprising three government officers, sustained injuries during a violent shutdown initiated by the newly-formed Tripura Civil Society in Dhalai district. The unrest prompted the imposition of prohibitory orders to maintain order, according to officials.

The 24-hour bandh, demanding the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord and stricter immigration controls, sparked chaos in Santinagar Market, Kamalpur. Violence ensued when shopkeepers attempted to open their stores, resulting in attacks by bandh supporters wielding lathis and throwing stones indiscriminately, as per Tripura Police spokesperson Rajdeep Deb.

Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the violence, urging swift governmental action. Despite the disruptions, the bandh saw significant support in the hills, while the plains experienced lesser impact. Train services faced temporary halts due to blocked tracks, though some routes remained operational.

