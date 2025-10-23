Left Menu

EU Sanctions: Indian Firms Amongst 45 Targeted for Russian Military Links

The European Union sanctioned 45 entities, including three India-based companies, for alleged connections to the Russian military. The punitive measures are part of the EU's 19th sanctions package aimed at pressuring Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The Indian firms named are linked to technology aiding Russia's defense sector.

The European Union has targeted 45 entities, including three companies based in India, with sanctions due to allegations of supporting the Russian military. The measures are aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia amidst its ongoing invasion of Ukraine and represent the EU's 19th sanctions package.

A statement from the European Council indicates that these entities are believed to be aiding Russia's military and industrial complex by circumventing export restrictions on technologies such as CNC machine tools, microelectronics, and UAVs. Consequently, these entities face tightened export restrictions on dual-use goods.

In addition to the Indian companies, 17 of the sanctioned entities operate in non-Russian third countries, with 12 in China, including Hong Kong, and 2 in Thailand. The Indian firms named are Aerotrust Aviation Private Limited, Ascend Aviation India Private Limited, and Shree Enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

