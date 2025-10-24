Left Menu

Trump Denies B-1 Bomber Deployment Near Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump refuted allegations that America sent B-1 bombers close to Venezuela to escalate military pressure. Trump described the report as false and expressed dissatisfaction with the situation in Venezuela. The Wall Street Journal had published claims of U.S. bomber movements earlier that day.

Updated: 24-10-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 01:46 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump firmly denied a report suggesting that the United States had mobilized B-1 bombers near Venezuela to heighten military pressure on the country. When queried by reporters, Trump dismissed the information as false.

The President did not hold back from expressing his administration's discontent with Venezuela's current situation, emphasizing Washington's growing frustrations.

The denial follows a Wall Street Journal report released on Thursday alleging that U.S. Air Force bombers had been flown near Venezuela, hinting at rising tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

