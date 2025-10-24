Trump Denies B-1 Bomber Deployment Near Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump firmly denied a report suggesting that the United States had mobilized B-1 bombers near Venezuela to heighten military pressure on the country. When queried by reporters, Trump dismissed the information as false.

The President did not hold back from expressing his administration's discontent with Venezuela's current situation, emphasizing Washington's growing frustrations.

The denial follows a Wall Street Journal report released on Thursday alleging that U.S. Air Force bombers had been flown near Venezuela, hinting at rising tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)