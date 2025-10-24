Left Menu

Tear Gas Tensions: Court Order Violation Sparks Outrage in Chicago

A U.S. Border Patrol official is accused of violating a court order against the use of tear gas during protests in Chicago, sparking outrage among demonstrators and drawing legal attention. The incident highlights ongoing tensions related to federal immigration enforcement under Trump's administration in immigrant-dense neighborhoods.

Updated: 24-10-2025 04:07 IST
Tear Gas Tensions: Court Order Violation Sparks Outrage in Chicago
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A top U.S. Border Patrol official is accused of breaching a court order prohibiting tear gas use during protests against the Trump administration's immigration policies in Chicago, as reported by protesters, journalists, and clergy.

The court filing alleges that Gregory Bovino, overseeing the federal enforcement in Chicago, deployed tear gas in contravention of the order during a standoff in a Mexican immigrant-heavy neighborhood.

This latest incident is part of broader unrest fueled by President Trump's Operation Midway Blitz, prompting legal challenges and widespread public protests.

