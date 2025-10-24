Tear Gas Tensions: Court Order Violation Sparks Outrage in Chicago

A top U.S. Border Patrol official is accused of breaching a court order prohibiting tear gas use during protests against the Trump administration's immigration policies in Chicago, as reported by protesters, journalists, and clergy.

The court filing alleges that Gregory Bovino, overseeing the federal enforcement in Chicago, deployed tear gas in contravention of the order during a standoff in a Mexican immigrant-heavy neighborhood.

This latest incident is part of broader unrest fueled by President Trump's Operation Midway Blitz, prompting legal challenges and widespread public protests.