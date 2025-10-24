NZ Expands Emergency Air Ambulance Fleet with Seven New Helicopters

New Zealand’s emergency air ambulance service is set for a major boost, with the Government announcing the addition of seven new helicopters to replace the country’s ageing fleet. Associate Health Minister Casey Costello made the announcement, emphasizing the coalition government’s continued commitment to improving the reliability and safety of emergency health services across the country.

Major Investment in Air Rescue Infrastructure

The latest $12.6 million investment—$7.3 million from Health New Zealand and $5.3 million from the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC)—will enable service providers to upgrade their aircraft. This follows a $14.7 million funding package announced last year, which financed nine replacement helicopters. Together, the two initiatives will see 16 new or near-new air ambulances operating nationwide.

Minister Costello highlighted that in 2024, New Zealand’s helicopter fleet was the oldest in the developed world. “Our air ambulance helicopters play a vital role in saving lives around New Zealand, especially for those living in remote, rural, or regional areas,” she said. “The coalition government is committed to ensuring our rescue services are safe, modern, and effective.”

Enhanced Safety and Efficiency Across the Fleet

The introduction of the new helicopters marks a significant step toward modernizing the air ambulance service. The new aircraft offer improved safety features, increased reliability, and better performance in adverse weather. They also promise lower maintenance costs, greater fuel efficiency, and improved operational capacity—benefits that will ultimately strengthen emergency medical responses across the country.

A key component of this upgrade is the move toward a standardized aircraft model, which will allow for more efficient maintenance, streamlined pilot training, and greater flexibility in fleet management. This approach will also help reduce downtime and operational disruptions, ensuring that emergency response services remain available when needed most.

Progress of the Fleet Replacement Programme

Minister Costello made the announcement at an event celebrating the arrival of a new Airbus helicopter into the Wellington-based Life Flight fleet. This marks the fourth helicopter to enter service under the government’s ongoing replacement programme. Earlier deployments included new aircraft in Tauranga (mid-2024), Hamilton (March 2025), and Auckland (May 2025).

Two more helicopters have already arrived in the country and are being fitted with medical and communication equipment before being deployed to Auckland and Northland by early 2026. Additional helicopters funded through last year’s investment will soon be stationed in Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, and Taranaki, improving emergency medical access in those regions.

Strengthening National Emergency Response Capacity

The government’s expanded investment reflects a broader strategy to improve healthcare delivery in rural and regional New Zealand, where air ambulances often serve as the only rapid link between patients and hospital care. By replacing older helicopters with newer models, the government aims to strengthen resilience in the health system and enhance the nation’s emergency response network.

Minister Costello noted that arrangements for the delivery of the newly announced helicopters are already in progress. “We expect most of these new aircraft to be in operation by mid-next year,” she said. “This investment ensures that no matter where New Zealanders live, they can rely on fast, efficient, and safe air ambulance support when they need it most.”