Key Suspect Arrested in Journalist Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested the main accused in the murder of journalist Lakshmi Narayan Singh, also known as Pappu, after a late-night encounter in Prayagraj.

The attack occurred near Harsh Hotel, where Singh, a relative of a former High Court Bar Association chief, was brutally hacked to death. He was pronounced dead at the hospital after the incident.

The arrested suspect, Vishal, reportedly bought a knife from Machhli Bazaar, which was used in the crime. During the encounter, Vishal was shot in the legs and hospitalized. An investigation is ongoing to locate another suspect as more details emerge about a recent dispute between the parties involved.

