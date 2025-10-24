Rajasthan SDM Suspended Following Viral Slap Incident at CNG Pump
A Rajasthan civil service officer, Chhotu Lal Sharma, was suspended after a video of him allegedly slapping a CNG pump employee went viral. The altercation occurred over refuelling a vehicle, leading to Sharma being attached to the Personnel Department during suspension. Police arrested three involved pump staff.
A civil service officer in Rajasthan has been suspended following an altercation with a CNG pump employee that was caught on video and went viral. The incident involved a dispute over vehicle refuelling and resulted in both parties slapping each other.
The Department of Personnel suspended Chhotu Lal Sharma, serving as sub-divisional magistrate in Pratapgarh, citing administrative reasons. During his suspension, Sharma will report to the Secretariat in Jaipur.
In connection with the incident, three petrol pump staff members have been arrested as police continue their investigation into the altercation.
