Mizoram's Eviction Endeavor: A Stand on Illegal Residency

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that his administration is taking decisive steps to evict illegal immigrants and non-tribal individuals living in the state without valid permits. This action forms part of efforts to uphold the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, which restricts unauthorized entry to protect tribal communities and areas.

The Chief Minister revealed that he discussed the eviction plans with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. With consent from the governor, Lalduhoma emphasized the importance of the initiative to safeguard Mizoram's demographic integrity by preventing unauthorized settlements.

Addressing the Young Mizo Association conference, Lalduhoma called for cooperation from local and village councils. He also highlighted infrastructural delays, including National Highway-306/06 and a gas pipeline from Tripura, mainly due to compensation disputes and forest clearance challenges.

