Free Meals for Sanitation Workers: A Tamil Nadu Initiative

The Tamil Nadu government has announced an ambitious welfare initiative to provide free meals to sanitation workers in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). This comes in response to ongoing protests against job privatization and aims to support the workforce through Rs 186.94 crore allocated for the cause over the next three years.

According to a government order, meals will be distributed to approximately 29,455 workers, including those hired through private contractors. The GCC will operate 512 distribution locations, ensuring compliance with the standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. A contracted catering agency will manage food preparation.

Funded by the Sixth State Finance Commission, the scheme includes a provision for cost escalation in subsequent years. A project management consultant will oversee quality assurance. Initially set to launch in Chennai, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu stated it may expand across Tamil Nadu.

