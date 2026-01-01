Left Menu

Kerala Chief Minister Calls for Renewed Focus on Governance and Welfare Initiatives

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stresses the importance of sustaining welfare programs to prevent families from slipping back into extreme poverty. He urges local government bodies to focus on governance and delivery, highlighting various initiatives like the Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme and the Waste-Free New Kerala campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:01 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Calls for Renewed Focus on Governance and Welfare Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting the significance of sustaining welfare programs, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the newly elected local self-government bodies to prevent families from regressing into extreme poverty.

During a press conference, Vijayan emphasized that governance should be the priority post-election, drawing lessons from historical welfare campaigns in the state. According to Vijayan, local bodies now have better resources, including increased plan allocations and digital technology, to implement these crucial welfare schemes effectively.

Vijayan called for committed interventions through initiatives like the Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme and the Waste-Free New Kerala campaign. Stressing unity among local bodies, he reminded that unlike higher legislative bodies, they function without a ruling opposition, requiring collaboration for welfare and development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Midnight Chase: Motorcyclist Injures Mumbai Cop at Checkpoint

Midnight Chase: Motorcyclist Injures Mumbai Cop at Checkpoint

 India
2
Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

 Global
3
Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers

Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers

 India
4
India-Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installation Lists Amid Higher Tax on Tobacco and New Year's Festivities

India-Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installation Lists Amid Higher Tax on Tobacc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026