Kerala Chief Minister Calls for Renewed Focus on Governance and Welfare Initiatives

Highlighting the significance of sustaining welfare programs, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the newly elected local self-government bodies to prevent families from regressing into extreme poverty.

During a press conference, Vijayan emphasized that governance should be the priority post-election, drawing lessons from historical welfare campaigns in the state. According to Vijayan, local bodies now have better resources, including increased plan allocations and digital technology, to implement these crucial welfare schemes effectively.

Vijayan called for committed interventions through initiatives like the Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme and the Waste-Free New Kerala campaign. Stressing unity among local bodies, he reminded that unlike higher legislative bodies, they function without a ruling opposition, requiring collaboration for welfare and development goals.

