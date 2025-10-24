Public Shenanigan: Men Arrested for Urinating from Car in Gurugram

In an unusual turn of events, the Gurugram Police detained two individuals after a viral video showed one of the men allegedly urinating from a moving vehicle. The law enforcement responded swiftly following the incident that took place on Thursday night.

The arrested individuals, Mohit and Anuj, both residents of Jhajjar in Haryana, were nabbed after the reckless act caught widespread attention on social media platforms. The video showcased a Mahindra Thar driven irresponsibly on the Old Railway Road with a man seen committing the public act.

The authorities revealed that Mohit owned the vehicle and was previously involved in multiple crimes, including a murder case in Rajasthan. Notably, Anuj was driving at the time of the incident. The police have registered a case and are progressing with their investigation while questioning the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)