Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

A video has gone viral featuring a woman sub-inspector alleged to have abused her authority, mistreating a couple in Meerut. The incident has prompted officials to take action against her, attaching her to police lines as a disciplinary measure.

The sub-inspector, identified as Ratna Rathi from Rorawar police station in Aligarh, was involved in an altercation with a couple traveling in another car near Bombay Bazaar. During the exchange, she reportedly threatened and physically assaulted them.

The video, capturing Rathi using obscene language and showcasing her authority, was widely circulated on social media, leading to intervention by senior police officials. There's potential for further departmental action pending a formal complaint and comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)