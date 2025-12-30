Left Menu

Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

A video went viral showing sub-inspector Ratna Rathi accused of abusing a couple on the road in Meerut. Following the incident, officials have attached her to police lines as a disciplinary measure. Further action is pending a formal complaint and a detailed examination of the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:35 IST
Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video has gone viral featuring a woman sub-inspector alleged to have abused her authority, mistreating a couple in Meerut. The incident has prompted officials to take action against her, attaching her to police lines as a disciplinary measure.

The sub-inspector, identified as Ratna Rathi from Rorawar police station in Aligarh, was involved in an altercation with a couple traveling in another car near Bombay Bazaar. During the exchange, she reportedly threatened and physically assaulted them.

The video, capturing Rathi using obscene language and showcasing her authority, was widely circulated on social media, leading to intervention by senior police officials. There's potential for further departmental action pending a formal complaint and comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Faith: Religion as a Tool in West Bengal Elections

Political Faith: Religion as a Tool in West Bengal Elections

 India
2
Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

 France
3
Sterling's Steady Ascent Amid Holiday Trading

Sterling's Steady Ascent Amid Holiday Trading

 United Kingdom
4
Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Commission Revises Schedule

Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Com...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025